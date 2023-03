Who Got The Work

Thomas O. Gorman of Dorsey & Whitney has entered an appearance for Avaya Holdings CEO James M. Chirico Jr. in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Feb. 14 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses the defendants of concealing the company's financial distress. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-01258, Jiang v. Avaya Holdings Corp. et al.

Business Services

March 23, 2023, 7:38 AM

