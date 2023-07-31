Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Natalie A. Bennett and Melissa R. Smith and J. Travis Underwood of Gillam & Smith have stepped in to represent Microsoft in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 15 in Texas Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of J&H Web Technologies, asserts a single patent related to a method for detecting and unsubscribing an email address from a series of subscriptions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00277, J&H Web Technologies, LLC v. Microsoft Corporation.

Technology

July 31, 2023, 5:57 AM

Plaintiffs

J&H Web Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Garteiser Honea PLLC

defendants

Microsoft Corporation

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Gillam & Smith, LLP

Gillam & Smith LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims