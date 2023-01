Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Duane Morris on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against the University of San Francisco Welfare Benefit Plan to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the DL Law Group on behalf of an anonymous USF employee, alleges that the defendant wrongfully denied coverage for mental health services rendered to the plaintiff's son at two residential treatment facilities. The case is 3:23-cv-00299, J.G. v. University of San Francisco Welfare Benefit Plan.