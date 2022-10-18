Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Atkinson Andelson Loya Ruud & Romo on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the San Diego Unified School District and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Tracy L. Henderson on behalf of Torrey Pines Elementary School student J.G. and his father Aaron Goulding, accuses the school of negligence, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress by requiring J.G. to wear a mask at school. The suit further accuses the school of providing preferential treatment towards Afghan refugee students. The case is 3:22-cv-01605, J.G. v. San Diego Unified School District et al.

Education

October 18, 2022, 6:07 PM