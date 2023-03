New Suit - Patent

Duane Morris filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of JFXD TRX Acq LLC. The suit, which asserts three patents related to TRX exercise equipment, doing business as CrankIt Fitness. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00298, Jfxd Trx Acq LLC v. Crankit International Pty Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 4:03 PM