Who Got The Work

Christopher A. Kenney of Kenney & Sams has entered an appearance for Ace American Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from the construction of a replacement bridge, was filed Sept. 26 in Massachusetts District Court by Saxe Doernberger & Vita on behalf of J.F. White Contracting Company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman, is 1:23-cv-12205, J.F. White Contracting Company v. Ace American Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 10, 2023, 11:23 AM

Plaintiffs

J.F. White Contracting Company

Plaintiffs

Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C

defendants

Ace American Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

Kenney & Sams, P.C.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute