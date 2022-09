Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by Sanchez & Pinon on behalf of Ajay Jeyaraman. The case is 1:22-cv-00647, Jeyaraman v. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. et al.