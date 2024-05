News From Law.com

A Jewish student at Rutgers University has filed a suit claiming the school has a hostile educational environment due to antisemitism by students and faculty. Rutgers allegedly tolerates faculty members, guest speakers, groups, students and student organizations that legitimize or endorse antisemitic expressions and actions, according to the suit filed by first-year student Rebecca "Rivka" Schafer.

May 09, 2024, 5:05 PM

