Rutgers University has been hit with a suit by a Jewish law student who claims he was subject to harassment and retaliation after objecting to other students' statements about the Hamas attack on Israel. Yoel Ackerman, a first-year student at the law school's Newark campus, says in the suit that administrators tolerate antisemitic expression and acquiesced when the Student Bar Association launched a "witch hunt" against him.

January 02, 2024, 3:32 PM

