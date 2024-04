News From Law.com

In a challenge to a $4.1 million medical malpractice judgment, a doctor is arguing that the trial court violated his right to religious freedom by refusing to reschedule a trial that began on Yom Kippur. The defendant, a Jewish physician named Peter Gross, asserts in an appeal to the Pennsylvania Superior Court that he was forced to choose between his right to freely exercise his religion and his right to attend the trial against him.

April 25, 2024, 5:35 PM

