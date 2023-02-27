New Suit - Securities

Space tech company Maxar Technologies and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Advent International for $6.4 billion. The suit, brought by Weiss Law on behalf of Jeweltex Manufacturing Retirement Plan, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00873, Jeweltex Manufacturing Retirement Plan v. Maxar Technologies Inc. et al.

Technology

February 27, 2023, 7:28 PM