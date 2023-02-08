New Suit - Contract

Cozen O'Connor filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Jewelers Mutual Insurance Co., as subrogee of Jewels By Iroff Inc. d/b/a Iroff & Son Diamond Importers. The complaint accuses Securitas Technology Corp. of failing to provide proper security and alarm monitoring services after burglars broke into Iroff & Son's and stole various pieces of fine jewelry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00556, Jewels by Iroff, Inc. et al v. Securitas Technology Corporation.

February 08, 2023, 5:42 AM