Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Day on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Melmed Law Group on behalf of driver supervisor claiming her multiple complaints of sexual harassment were ignored. The case is2:23-cv-04480, Jewell v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 07, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Shannon Jewell

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Does 1-50

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination