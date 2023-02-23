New Suit

Taylor English Duma filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday in Wisconsin Western District Court on behalf of Jewel Sanitary Napkins. The suit pursues claims against Busy Beaver Publications, a publication distributed almost exclusively to Amish communities, for publishing an anonymously written letter that allegedly contained false statements that Jewel products were unsafe and released radiation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00126, Jewel Sanitary Napkins LLC v. Busy Beaver Publications, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 23, 2023, 4:22 PM