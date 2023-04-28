New Suit - Consumer

Biotech company Horizon Therapeutics USA Inc. was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over its prescription drug Tepezza, which treats thyroid eye disease. The suit was brought by Johnson Becker PLLC and the Wallace Miller law firm on behalf of William Jett, who alleges that he sustained hearing loss because of the drug. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02662, Jett v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

April 28, 2023, 11:52 AM

