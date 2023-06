New Suit - Contract

Renewable Energy Group, Lloyd's London and DD&S Logistics were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action was brought by the Fuentes Law Firm on behalf of Jetco Logistics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02035, Jetco Logistics, L.L.C. v. DD&S Logistics Inc. et al.

June 02, 2023, 6:58 PM

