Senior executives of JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines argued in court Wednesday over JetBlue's controversial partnership with American Airlines that the Biden administration is seeking the thwart. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes told a federal court in Boston the partnership will help his airline grow, accommodate customers whose flights gets canceled, and attract more corporate travelers. Hayes disputed the government's view that the deal will reduce competition and cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars a year in higher fares.

District of Columbia

September 29, 2022, 12:06 PM