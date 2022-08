News From Law.com

JetBlue Airways lawyer Renée Anckner has ascended to the vice president and associate general counsel seat in a promotion that also positions her as principal compliance and privacy officer for the New York-based airline. Anckner is climbing the legal department ladder at JetBlue as the company moves to acquire rival Spirit Airlines in a $3.8 billion merger, which has raised antitrust concerns.

Aerospace & Defense

August 10, 2022, 12:48 PM