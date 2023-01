New Suit - Contract

Jet Aviation Flight Services filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against 7BD LLC, DePonte Investments and Brent DePonte on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for aircraft maintenance services, was filed by Husch Blackwell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00059, Jet Aviation Flight Services Inc. v. 7BD LLC et al.

Aerospace & Defense

January 10, 2023, 8:44 PM