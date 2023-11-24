Who Got The Work

Bradley K. Donnell and Jennie M. Mook of McAfee & Taft have entered appearances for Alliance Air Parts Inc. in a pending negligence lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 10 in Oklahoma Western District Court by GableGotwals and Cunningham Swaim on behalf of Jet Air Inc., contends that the oxygen bottle and regulator Alliance provided to Jet Air contained defects that led to a fire in the cabin, rendering a total loss to the aircraft. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy D. Degiusti, is 5:23-cv-00899, Jet Air Inc v. Alliance Air Parts Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 24, 2023, 5:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Jet Air Inc

Plaintiffs

GableGotwals

defendants

Alliance Air Parts Inc

defendant counsels

McAfee & Taft

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct