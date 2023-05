Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment class action against Smart Carte to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Tunyan Law, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 5:23-cv-00862, Jesus v. Smarte Carte, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 12, 2023, 8:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Camposeco .M. Jesus

defendants

Smart Carte International Holdings, Inc.

Smarte Carte, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches