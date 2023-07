New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, was sued Friday in California Northern District Court over alleged wrongful termination. The court case was filed by Hildebrand, McLeod & Nelson on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was terminated for reporting workplace safety issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03396, Jessup v. Union Pacific Railroad Company.

Transportation & Logistics

July 07, 2023, 1:51 PM

Darrin Jessup

Jessica Lee Danielski

Hildebrand, Mcleod & Nelson, LLP

Charles Bracewell

Union Pacific Railroad Company

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches