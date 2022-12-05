New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Edelson PC filed a consumer class action Monday in California Northern District Court against Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, once valued at $32 billion, and members of his 'inner circle.' The complaint accuses Bankman-Fried, currently under investigation by multiple agencies, of using FTX as his own personal slush fund, using FTX to fund his personal investments and inflating the value of FTT, FTX's cryptocurrency. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07666, Jessup v. Bankman-Fried et al.

Cryptocurrency

December 05, 2022, 8:23 PM