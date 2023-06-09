Who Got The Work

Meghan C. Killian of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for Geico in a pending digital privacy class action. The case, filed April 25 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Todd Friedman, accuses Geico of using Google Analytics to collect data on user video-watching behavior in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpo, is 2:23-cv-03125, Jesse Cantu v. Geico Insurance Agency, LLC et al.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 7:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Jesse Cantu

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Todd Friedman PC

defendants

Does

Geico Insurance Agency, LLC

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 890/