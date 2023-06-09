Meghan C. Killian of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for Geico in a pending digital privacy class action. The case, filed April 25 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Todd Friedman, accuses Geico of using Google Analytics to collect data on user video-watching behavior in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpo, is 2:23-cv-03125, Jesse Cantu v. Geico Insurance Agency, LLC et al.
Insurance
June 09, 2023, 7:38 AM