Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Aquarius Ltd. for alleged wage-and-hour violations to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Gaurav Bobby Kalra on behalf of Jess Villareal, who claims he was improperly classified as an independent contractor. The case is 2:22-cv-07811, Jess Villareal v. Aquarius Ltd et al.

California

October 26, 2022, 7:06 PM