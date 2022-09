New Suit

Delta Air Lines was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged injuries related to air travel. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends they were discriminated against by Delta staff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03774, Jernazian v. Delta Airlines.

Transportation & Logistics

September 21, 2022, 5:21 AM