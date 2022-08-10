Jeremy Goldman Confirmed to First District Court of Appeal |...

News From Law.com

Jeremy Goldman, a key lawyer in the legal battle over same-sex marriage rights in California, was easily confirmed to a San Francisco appellate court on Wednesday. The Commission on Judicial Appointments, comprising Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Jim Humes, the administrative presiding justice of the First District Court of Appeal, unanimously approved Goldman's appointment to the First District's Division Four. He fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Alison Tucher to presiding justice of the court's Division Three.

