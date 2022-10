Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against West American Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was filed by Saeed & Little on behalf of the Jerald Lee Runyon Family Revocable Trust. The case is 1:22-cv-02687, Jerald Lee Runyon Family Revocable Trust v. West American Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 7:55 PM