New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia America and Hyundai Motor America were slapped with a consumer class action Friday in Texas Western District Court claiming that the companies' vehicles contain a defect that makes them easy to steal. The suit, filed by Pollock Cohen LLP, is part of a wave of cases alleging that certain Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01290, Jeong v. Kia America, Inc. et al.