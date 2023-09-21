Aravind Swaminathan, Marc Shapiro and Rebecca Harlow of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have stepped in to represent TIAA in a pending data breach class action. The complaint was filed Aug. 7 in New York Southern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of former and current employees of companies which used TIAA to process benefits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-06944, Jentz v. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.
Insurance
September 21, 2023, 12:03 PM