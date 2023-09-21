Who Got The Work

Aravind Swaminathan, Marc Shapiro and Rebecca Harlow of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have stepped in to represent TIAA in a pending data breach class action. The complaint was filed Aug. 7 in New York Southern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of former and current employees of companies which used TIAA to process benefits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-06944, Jentz v. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.

Insurance

September 21, 2023, 12:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Gayle Jentz

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims