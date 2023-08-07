TIAA, a nonprofit financial planning organization for employees primarily in the academic world, was hit with a data breach class action Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of former and current employees of companies which used TIAA to process benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06944, Jentz v. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.
Insurance
August 07, 2023, 5:06 PM