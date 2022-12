Removed To Federal Court

Food delivery service BiteSquad.com on Thursday removed a consumer class action to Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Gustafson Gluek PLLC and Carney Bates & Pulliam, alleges that the defendant fails to provide free delivery in accordance with its free delivery promotions. BiteSquad.com is represented by Dorsey & Whitney. The case is 0:22-cv-03044, Jenson et al v. BiteSquad.com, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

December 08, 2022, 3:59 PM