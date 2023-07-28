New Suit - Employment

A Chick-fil-A franchisor filed a lawsuit against former manager Alexandra M. Huttner on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Jackson Lewis, accuses the defendant of gaining unauthorized access to a section of the plaintiff's account on the job-seeking website 'Snagajob,' then copying employees' personal records and data in violation of the Stored Communications Act, Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and Virginia Computer Crimes Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01009, Jensen LLC v. Huttner.

July 28, 2023, 4:43 PM

Jensen LLC

Jackson Lewis

Alexandra M. Huttner

