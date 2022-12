New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Starbucks, Target and other defendants were slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court in relation to the Lyons Magnus recall of supplement beverages due to bacterial contamination concerns. The complaint, brought by the Cox Law Office, accuses the defendants of failing to ensure the quality and safety of their products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02317, Jennings v. Lyons Magnus, LLC et al.