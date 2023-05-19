Amazon.com, drug company EzriCare and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Pogust Goodhead LLC on behalf of Beverly Jennings, claims the defendants' EzriCare Artificial Tears are contaminated with drug-resistant bacteria which cause permanent eye and vision damage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02731, Jennings v. Ezricare, LLC et al.
May 19, 2023, 6:24 PM