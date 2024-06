News From Law.com

Delaware's Department of Justice will soon have a new second in command, with Attorney General Kathy Jennings announcing June 27 that state prosecutor Dan Logan is being elevated to chief deputy attorney general. Logan has been selected to succeed Alex Mackler, who has held the role since May 2019 and is leaving the DOJ to serve as counsel on President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

June 27, 2024, 12:01 PM