New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms, Instagram and Siculus were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01079, Jennifer Koutsouftikis, individually and as parent and next friend to minor Plaintiff E.K., v. Meta Platforms Inc., et al.