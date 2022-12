New Suit - Employment

UPS was sued Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The court action was brought by Danny Grace PLLC on behalf of Khjim Jennette, who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10783, Jennette v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 21, 2022, 6:34 PM