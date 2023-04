News From Law.com

Jenner & Block, ranked No. 106 in last year's Am Law 200, increased revenue by nearly 10%, to $510.8 million, and profits per partner by a little more than 10%, to $1.956 million. Net income increased 10.7% to $217.5 million, while revenue per lawyer went up 6.2% to about $1.2 million.

