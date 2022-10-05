Jenner Adds Skadden Energy Legend as New Laws Set to Reshape...

News From Law.com

With new spending and regulations coming down the pike in the U.S., as well as the war in Ukraine continuing to complicate the picture, Jenner & Block has added a veteran energy litigator and practice leader from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The firm this week announced the addition of John Estes III, the former head of the energy regulatory group at Skadden whom Jenner leaders described as a "FERC legend" for his work on enforcement cases involving electricity, natural gas and markets.

Energy

October 05, 2022, 5:00 AM