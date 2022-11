New Suit - Contract

Jenner & Block brought a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court. The suit, which seeks over $8 million in past-due legal fees for representation against an iron ore concessionaire, pursues claims against the Republic of Sierra Leone. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03599, Jenner & Block LLP v. The Republic Of Sierra Leone.

