Jenner & Block Hires House Lawyer Who Backed Jan. 6 Committe...

News From Law.com

Jenner & Block has strengthened its appellate and Supreme Court practice with the arrival of former Virginia Solicitor General Michelle Kallen, who most recently served as a House lawyer representing the Jan. 6 select committee in high-stakes litigation. Kallen, who will start next month as a partner in Washington, D.C., said Jenner stood out for its strong reputation in appellate work and for having a government controversies practice that requires a mix of litigation, regulatory and public policy skills.

Government

August 12, 2022, 6:00 AM