Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Durbin Larimore & Bialick on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate and BITCO Insurance Cos. to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, for injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Billington Law Firm on behalf of Cheryl Jenks and Ted Lowell Jenks Jr. The case is 5:23-cv-00001, Jenks et al v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company et al.