Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hamilton Miller & Birthisel on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Ulta Beauty, a national beauty store chain, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of William C. Ruggiero on behalf of Rhonda Jenkins. The case is 0:22-cv-61891, Jenkins v. Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 11, 2022, 4:51 AM