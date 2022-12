Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Sunfield Inc. and Keith Young to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming age discrimination. The case is 2:22-cv-04271, Jenkins v. Sunfield, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 02, 2022, 6:23 PM