Who Got The Work

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass partners Scott C. Hall, Sabrina A. Larson, Richard R. Patch and Clifford E. Yin have entered appearances for DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, in a pending data breach class action. The action, filed June 1 in Colorado District Court by Mason LLP and the Law Office of Rick D. Bailey, arises from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher, is 1:23-cv-01387, Jenkins v. DISH Network, LLC.

Telecommunications

July 17, 2023, 6:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Laina Jenkins

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Rick D. Bailey

Mason LLP

defendants

DISH Network, LLC

defendant counsels

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims