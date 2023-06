New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

DISH Network was hit with a data breach class action on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Mason LLP and the Law Office of Rick D. Bailey on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01387, Jenkins v. DISH Network LLC.

June 01, 2023, 8:09 PM

Laina Jenkins

Law Office Of Rick D. Bailey

DISH Network, LLC

