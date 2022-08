New Suit - Employment

AvalonBay Communities, a Virginia-based real estate company, was sued Monday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Jessica Massimi on behalf of Arthur Jenkins. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04951, Jenkins v. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

August 22, 2022, 4:30 PM