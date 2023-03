New Suit - Employment

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a Tennessee-based coal supplier, was hit with an employment lawsuit Tuesday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, over a workers’ compensation claim, was brought by Shaffer & Shaffer on behalf of an employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00280, Jenkins v. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.

Energy

March 29, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Josh Jenkins

defendants

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute