Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a lawsuit against Coil Tubing Partners LC and Paul Wayne Stinson to New Mexico District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Zinda Law Group on behalf of Johnnie Butler and Juan Jenkins. The case is 2:23-cv-00225, Jenkins et al v. Stinson et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 17, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Johnnie Butler

Juan Jenkins

Zinda Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Coil Tubing Partners, LC

Paul Wayne Stinson

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision